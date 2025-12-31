Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 2.93%, up for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 2.93%, up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 272.25, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.8% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% fall in NIFTY and a 21.28% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 272.25, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 11.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1423.4, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 367.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dabur India Ltd spurts 2.11%, gains for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.05%, rises for third straight session

Oil India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bajaj Auto Ltd rises for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd up for third consecutive session

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story