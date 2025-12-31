Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 2.93%, up for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 272.25, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.8% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% fall in NIFTY and a 21.28% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 272.25, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 11.67% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1423.4, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.07 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 367.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
