Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 846.6, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.49% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% jump in NIFTY and a 29.43% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 846.6, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 12.13% in last one month.