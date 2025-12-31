Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 846.6, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.49% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% jump in NIFTY and a 29.43% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 846.6, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 12.13% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11007.65, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.11 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 25.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
