Jindal Steel Ltd spurts 3.62%, up for third straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1058.3, up 3.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Jindal Steel Ltd has added around 0.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11007.65, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.63 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1062.5, up 3.39% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd is up 12.81% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 29.43% gain in the Nifty Metal index.