Ajanta Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2409.1, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.62% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 7.83% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2409.1, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24664.4. The Sensex is at 80439.96, up 0.09%.Ajanta Pharma Ltd has lost around 1.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21475.3, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98709 shares today, compared to the daily average of 95682 shares in last one month.