Torrent Power Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1223, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 34.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 20.03% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1223, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24664.4. The Sensex is at 80439.96, up 0.09%.Torrent Power Ltd has lost around 3.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35069.15, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.59 lakh shares in last one month.