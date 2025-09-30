PVR Inox Ltd down for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1078.5, down 2.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.83% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 28.84% fall in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1078.5, down 2.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24664.4. The Sensex is at 80439.96, up 0.09%.PVR Inox Ltd has lost around 3.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1562.1, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.