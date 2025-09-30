Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 8373, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.83% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 20.3% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8373, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24664.4. The Sensex is at 80439.96, up 0.09%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has eased around 1.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33693.05, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38351 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.65 lakh shares in last one month.