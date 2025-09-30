Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2507.6, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.3% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% slide in NIFTY and a 1.72% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2507.6, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24664.4. The Sensex is at 80439.96, up 0.09%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained around 9.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9923.1, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.32 lakh shares in last one month.