Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 0.34%, gains for five straight sessions

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2948.4, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.6% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% fall in NIFTY and a 2.34% fall in the Nifty Pharma.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2948.4, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26303.05. The Sensex is at 85667.85, up 0.56%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has added around 13.11% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22632.75, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.5 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 38.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
