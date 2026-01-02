ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.67%, gains for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 678.85, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.78% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 17.6% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 678.85, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26303.05. The Sensex is at 85667.85, up 0.56%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 11.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27666.8, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.28 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 682.1, up 0.49% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 0.78% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 17.6% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.