Jindal Steel Ltd up for fifth session

Jindal Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1075, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26303.05. The Sensex is at 85667.85, up 0.56%. Jindal Steel Ltd has risen around 5.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11256, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.32 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1073.6, up 0.11% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd is up 12.23% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 30.26% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.