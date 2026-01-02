Tata Steel Ltd spurts 0.56%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.91, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.2% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 30.26% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11256, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 125.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 252.68 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 182.9, up 0.13% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 32.2% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 30.26% jump in the Nifty Metal index.