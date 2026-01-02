Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.59%, rises for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 284.45, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.2% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% drop in NIFTY and a 21.52% drop in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 16.67% in last one month.