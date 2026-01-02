Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.59%, rises for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.59%, rises for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 284.45, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.2% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% drop in NIFTY and a 21.52% drop in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 284.45, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26303.05. The Sensex is at 85667.85, up 0.56%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 16.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1448.45, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 388.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.67%, gains for fifth straight session

Oil India Ltd soars 0.73%, rises for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.21%, up for five straight sessions

Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 2.27%, gains for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank spurts 0.9%, gains for fifth straight session

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story