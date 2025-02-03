Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 2.5%, up for five straight sessions

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2786.7, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.7% in last one year as compared to a 6.9% gain in NIFTY and a 15.64% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.89% on the day, quoting at 23273.05. The Sensex is at 76963.3, down 0.7%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has dropped around 5.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21334.8, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62022 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

