Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AJAX Engineering IPO lists in B Group

AJAX Engineering IPO lists in B Group

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The equity shares of AJAX Engineering (Scrip Code: 544356) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. The IPO received bids for 9.12 crore shares as against 1.41 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 6.45 times. Ahead of the IPO, Ajax Engineering on Friday, 7 February 2025, raised Rs 379.31 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 60.30 lakh shares at Rs 629 each to 23 anchor investors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shares may see value buying

Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 23.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

India's forex reserves up $7.6 billion at $638.2 billion

Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Cupid, AGS Transact, RVNL, Swan Energy

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story