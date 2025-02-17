AJAX Engineering IPO lists in B Group

The equity shares of AJAX Engineering (Scrip Code: 544356) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. The IPO received bids for 9.12 crore shares as against 1.41 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 6.45 times. Ahead of the IPO, Ajax Engineering on Friday, 7 February 2025, raised Rs 379.31 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 60.30 lakh shares at Rs 629 each to 23 anchor investors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News