Shares may see value buying

GIFT Nifty:

The Nifty 50 is projected to open higher, following a 46.50-point jump in the GIFT Nifty February 2025 futures contract.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,294.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,363.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 February 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23242.26 crore (so far) in the secondary market during February 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 81903.72 crore in January 2024.

Global Markets:

Most Asian stocks advanced on Monday amid persistent concerns over increased U.S. trade tariffs and high interest rates, with an artificial intelligence-fueled rally in Chinese markets pausing for breath.

Japanese shares took little support from substantially stronger-than-expected gross domestic product data. GDP grew 2.8% year-on-year, accelerating sharply from the 1.7% seen in the prior quarter, which was revised upwards.

In the US, the S&P 500 closed just shy of record Friday as data pointing to weakness in the consumer and ongoing inflation concerns weighed upside momentum. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.37%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.01%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.41%.

U.S. retail sales contracted by more than anticipated in January, as a cold weather snap and natural disasters hit spending activity that has been largely bolstered by a resilient labor market. Retail sales fell by 0.9% last month after an upwardly-revised increase of 0.7% in December. Year-on-year, retail sales advanced by 4.2%.

Airbnb stock soared more than 14% after the short-term housing rental company reported fourth quarter earnings and sales ahead of expectations, helped by a "notable acceleration" in the number of first-time bookers on the platform.

Roku stock added 14% after the technology company forecast annual revenue above expectations signaling strong advertising sales as more customers switch to streaming platforms.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks declined for an eighth straight session on Friday, with the Nifty closing below 22,950 after reaching a high of 23,133.70. Persistent FII selling and weak Q3 earnings dampened investor confidence, overshadowing earlier optimism from easing Russia-Ukraine tensions, a US tariff delay, and hopes of trade talks between Indian and US leaders. Concerns about reciprocal US tariffs and a potential global trade war persist. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were particularly hard hit, each falling over 3%. All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red. Media, pharma and healthcare stocks were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 199.76 points or 0.26% to 75,939.21. The Nifty 50 index lost 102.15 points or 0.44% to 22,929.25. In eight consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty lost 3.37% and 3.41%, respectively.

