Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 23.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 23.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.51% to Rs 102.34 crore

Net profit of Vaswani Industries declined 23.71% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.51% to Rs 102.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 118.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales102.34118.32 -14 OPM %5.494.94 -PBDT3.934.17 -6 PBT2.523.22 -22 NP1.772.32 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Shares may see value buying

India's forex reserves up $7.6 billion at $638.2 billion

Stock Alert: JSW Energy, Cupid, AGS Transact, RVNL, Swan Energy

Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit declines 96.98% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story