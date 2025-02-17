Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 23.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.51% to Rs 102.34 croreNet profit of Vaswani Industries declined 23.71% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.51% to Rs 102.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 118.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales102.34118.32 -14 OPM %5.494.94 -PBDT3.934.17 -6 PBT2.523.22 -22 NP1.772.32 -24
