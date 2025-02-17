Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 23.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.51% to Rs 102.34 crore

Net profit of Vaswani Industries declined 23.71% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.51% to Rs 102.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 118.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.102.34118.325.494.943.934.172.523.221.772.32

