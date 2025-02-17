Supraneet Finance & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Supraneet Finance & Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 and during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 OPM %14.2914.29 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

