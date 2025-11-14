Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 14.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.79% to Rs 444.81 crore

Net profit of Ajax Engineering rose 14.81% to Rs 39.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.79% to Rs 444.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 300.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.444.81300.9810.1812.9855.2849.9452.6247.2939.0734.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News