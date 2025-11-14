Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 22.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.70% to Rs 1462.22 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 22.53% to Rs 103.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.70% to Rs 1462.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1085.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1462.221085.5265.9373.04162.46132.50139.50115.13103.6584.59

