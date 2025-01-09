Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Telecom stocks rise

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 1.89 points or 0.07% at 2841.94 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.05%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.4%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.86%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.66%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 0.23%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.8%), ITI Ltd (down 1.67%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.28%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 3.42 or 0.01% at 54658.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 7.54 points or 0.05% at 15707.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 84.9 points or 0.36% at 23604.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 260.31 points or 0.33% at 77888.18.

On BSE,1536 shares were trading in green, 1462 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

