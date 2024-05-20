Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 68.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 68.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 52.54% to Rs 19.58 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 68.52% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.54% to Rs 19.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.86% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 80.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.5841.26 -53 80.1174.49 8 OPM %8.072.28 -2.803.71 - PBDT1.731.08 60 3.872.57 51 PBT1.490.84 77 3.001.57 91 NP0.910.54 69 2.161.12 93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Ajooni Biotech Limited announce contract agreement with National Dairy Development Board

Ajooni Biotech Receives Upgraded Credit Rating &amp; Right Issue Details

Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 48.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 16.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Perfectpac standalone net profit declines 24.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Nirma standalone net profit declines 16.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Cubex Tubings standalone net profit declines 21.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit declines 94.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story