Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of HB Leasing & Finance Co reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 60.42% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.14 -93 0.190.48 -60 OPM %-1300.0035.71 --152.6316.67 - PBDT-0.130.05 PL -0.290.08 PL PBT-0.130.05 PL -0.290.08 PL NP-0.130.05 PL -0.290.08 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

International Combustion (India) standalone net profit rises 83.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 0.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 386.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 106.41% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story