Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 0.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.40% to Rs 231.78 crore

Net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 0.96% to Rs 38.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.40% to Rs 231.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.04% to Rs 130.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.31% to Rs 880.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 670.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

