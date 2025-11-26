Akara Capital Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 46.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 203.10 crore

Net profit of Akara Capital Advisors Pvt declined 46.69% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 203.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.203.10174.1834.9232.289.4717.358.2816.575.6410.58

