Satya MicroCapital reports standalone net loss of Rs 199.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.09% to Rs 211.77 crore

Net loss of Satya MicroCapital reported to Rs 199.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.09% to Rs 211.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 316.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.211.77316.51-13.6955.69-149.5831.76-156.4427.82-199.3720.73

