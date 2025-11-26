Century Joint Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.37% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Century Joint Developments Pvt reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 68.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.37% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.327.6166.5733.380.53-68.380.53-68.380.53-68.38

