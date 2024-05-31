Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 31300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 31300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 15.23 crore

Net profit of Akash Infraprojects rose 31300.00% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 59.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.2313.29 15 59.5261.78 -4 OPM %24.5614.22 -5.4310.00 - PBDT3.880.37 949 1.602.79 -43 PBT3.530.09 3822 0.591.73 -66 NP3.140.01 31300 0.231.38 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Akash Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 9866.67% in the March 2024 quarter

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 55.67% in the March 2024 quarter

J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Akash Infraprojects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 29.23% in the December 2023 quarter

V2 Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inditrade Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rampur Fertilizers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit declines 10.14% in the March 2024 quarter

NMS Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story