Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 31300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 15.23 crore

Net profit of Akash Infraprojects rose 31300.00% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 59.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

