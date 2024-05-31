Inditrade Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 39.60 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 39.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 162.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

39.6030.60162.32167.6812.58-66.3418.1610.313.39-26.6312.31-14.402.76-28.186.75-20.591.92-18.421.97-13.93

