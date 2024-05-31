Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inditrade Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inditrade Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 39.60 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 39.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 162.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.6030.60 29 162.32167.68 -3 OPM %12.58-66.34 -18.1610.31 - PBDT3.39-26.63 LP 12.31-14.40 LP PBT2.76-28.18 LP 6.75-20.59 LP NP1.92-18.42 LP 1.97-13.93 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Inditrade Capital consolidated net profit declines 21.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Inditrade Microfinance standalone net profit rises 277.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Centrum Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Capital India Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rampur Fertilizers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit declines 10.14% in the March 2024 quarter

NMS Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Udayshivakumar Infra standalone net profit rises 197.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story