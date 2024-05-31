Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMS Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NMS Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 79.31% to Rs 6.76 crore

Net loss of NMS Global reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.31% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.86% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 278.51% to Rs 24.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.763.77 79 24.836.56 279 OPM %-9.470.53 -6.816.40 - PBDT-0.680 0 1.150.41 180 PBT-0.810.02 PL 0.620.29 114 NP-0.780.02 PL 0.330.28 18

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

