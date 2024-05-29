AKI India consolidated net profit rises 147.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.57% to Rs 20.12 croreNet profit of AKI India rose 147.83% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 20.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.10% to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 70.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
