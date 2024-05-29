Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AKI India consolidated net profit rises 147.83% in the March 2024 quarter

AKI India consolidated net profit rises 147.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 38.57% to Rs 20.12 crore

Net profit of AKI India rose 147.83% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 20.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.10% to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 70.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.1214.52 39 70.9170.26 1 OPM %3.135.85 -3.304.14 - PBDT1.230.69 78 3.733.47 7 PBT0.710.21 238 1.881.57 20 NP0.570.23 148 1.371.16 18

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

