Panache Digilife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 54.78 crore

Net loss of Panache Digilife reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 54.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.93% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.65% to Rs 96.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales54.7854.45 1 96.54111.80 -14 OPM %7.144.30 -6.375.01 - PBDT4.491.58 184 4.772.57 86 PBT4.261.35 216 3.881.78 118 NP-0.220.71 PL 0.550.82 -33

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

