Aster DM Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 973.59 crore

Net loss of Aster DM Healthcare reported to Rs 24.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 170.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 973.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 806.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.57% to Rs 129.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 424.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.54% to Rs 3698.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2994.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

973.59806.943698.902994.0516.0714.8715.3214.62130.68110.41481.16387.5072.3256.67261.19195.46-24.03170.77129.28424.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News