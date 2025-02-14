Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.74 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.95% to Rs 28.99 crore

Net Loss of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 43.95% to Rs 28.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.28.9951.72-2.865.86-3.010.12-5.88-5.33-4.74-4.21

