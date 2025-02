GRM Overseas consolidated net profit declines 12.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 371.24 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas declined 12.59% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 371.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 382.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.371.24382.483.324.7819.5221.7218.7820.8313.5415.49

