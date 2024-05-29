Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AksharChem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

AksharChem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 26.34% to Rs 81.79 crore

Net Loss of AksharChem (India) reported to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.34% to Rs 81.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.75% to Rs 302.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 334.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales81.7964.74 26 302.05334.68 -10 OPM %0.542.60 -0.504.61 - PBDT-0.531.08 PL -1.7812.35 PL PBT-4.00-2.09 -91 -15.56-0.50 -3012 NP-6.02-1.97 -206 -18.68-0.94 -1887

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

