South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 24.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.52% to Rs 45.01 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 24.93% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.52% to Rs 45.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.80% to Rs 8.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 133.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

45.0138.30133.42124.2617.3119.5018.4416.246.476.5119.6818.863.824.6410.9111.702.803.738.278.97

