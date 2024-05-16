Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 13.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 973.40 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 13.94% to Rs 108.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 973.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 951.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.31% to Rs 426.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 335.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 3961.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3802.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

973.40951.403961.603802.1016.6116.2615.9513.81168.80155.10655.30538.40147.00132.60573.00455.90108.7095.40426.60335.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News