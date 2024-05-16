Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 13.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 13.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 973.40 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 13.94% to Rs 108.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 973.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 951.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.31% to Rs 426.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 335.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 3961.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3802.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales973.40951.40 2 3961.603802.10 4 OPM %16.6116.26 -15.9513.81 - PBDT168.80155.10 9 655.30538.40 22 PBT147.00132.60 11 573.00455.90 26 NP108.7095.40 14 426.60335.10 27

