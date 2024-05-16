Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Citizen Infoline reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Citizen Infoline reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales decline 52.24% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net loss of Citizen Infoline reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.24% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.71% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.282.68 -52 3.922.38 65 OPM %-7.81-23.13 --9.44-13.45 - PBDT-0.010.03 PL 0.010.01 0 PBT-0.010.03 PL 0.010.01 0 NP-0.010.03 PL 0.010.01 0

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

