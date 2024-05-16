Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 1961.00 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 5.49% to Rs 138.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 1961.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1790.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.03% to Rs 439.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 463.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 7312.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6869.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

