Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 1961.00 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 5.49% to Rs 138.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 131.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 1961.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1790.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.03% to Rs 439.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 463.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 7312.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6869.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1961.001790.96 9 7312.816869.61 6 OPM %10.3811.81 -9.7611.22 - PBDT204.08200.83 2 701.89728.07 -4 PBT169.04170.43 -1 573.07612.15 -6 NP138.36131.16 5 439.92463.21 -5

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

