Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chase Bright Steel standalone net profit rises 37.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Chase Bright Steel standalone net profit rises 37.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Chase Bright Steel rose 37.68% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.21% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0-1.53 100 0.731.56 -53 OPM %0-61.44 --186.30-62.82 - PBDT0.950.67 42 0.55-0.54 LP PBT0.950.69 38 0.53-0.57 LP NP0.950.69 38 0.53-2.72 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Chase Bright Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Indian Bright Steel Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 215.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Citizen Infoline reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Blue Pearl Texspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story