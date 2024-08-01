Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 4.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 1036.30 croreNet profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 4.28% to Rs 114.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 1036.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 999.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1036.30999.20 4 OPM %16.3016.22 -PBDT176.10166.90 6 PBT154.30147.60 5 NP114.60109.90 4
