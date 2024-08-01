Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 4.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 4.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 1036.30 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 4.28% to Rs 114.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 1036.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 999.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1036.30999.20 4 OPM %16.3016.22 -PBDT176.10166.90 6 PBT154.30147.60 5 NP114.60109.90 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty below 25,000; MidCaps, SmallCaps fall; Adani Energy zooms 9%

India to record above-normal rainfall in August, September, predicts IMD

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil wins bronze medal, IND 1-0 BEL in 2nd quarter

Olympics: Swapnil Kusale wins historic bronze medal in men's 50m rifle 3P

PM Modi monitors situation in Himachal in wake of heavy rains, cloudbursts

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story