Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 264.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 135.53 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 264.74% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 135.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales135.5397.58 39 OPM %10.686.80 -PBDT11.734.18 181 PBT9.722.63 270 NP6.931.90 265

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

