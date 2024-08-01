Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 264.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 135.53 croreNet profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 264.74% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 135.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales135.5397.58 39 OPM %10.686.80 -PBDT11.734.18 181 PBT9.722.63 270 NP6.931.90 265
