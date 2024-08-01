Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 264.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 135.53 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 264.74% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 135.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.135.5397.5810.686.8011.734.189.722.636.931.90

