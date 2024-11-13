Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Alacrity Securities standalone net profit rises 42.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024
Sales rise 254.20% to Rs 237.74 crore

Net profit of Alacrity Securities rose 42.00% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 254.20% to Rs 237.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales237.7467.12 254 OPM %3.056.73 -PBDT7.675.46 40 PBT7.555.38 40 NP5.684.00 42

First Published: Nov 13 2024

