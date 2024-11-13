Alacrity Securities standalone net profit rises 42.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 254.20% to Rs 237.74 crore

Net profit of Alacrity Securities rose 42.00% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 254.20% to Rs 237.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.237.7467.123.056.737.675.467.555.385.684.00

