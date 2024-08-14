Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alan Scott Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Alan Scott Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 361.65% to Rs 6.14 crore

Net Loss of Alan Scott Industries reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 361.65% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.141.33 362 OPM %6.03-0.75 -PBDT0.01-0.27 LP PBT-0.86-0.67 -28 NP-0.80-0.57 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi airport to restart Terminal 1 from Aug 17 with 13 daily flights

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty tests 24,150; TCS gains 2%

Google begins assembling Pixel 8 in India, plans major manufacturing shift

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

Duleep Trophy 2024 full schedule, time, format, history, live streaming

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story