Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 3.36% to Rs 1558.96 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 29.81% to Rs 28.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 1558.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1508.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1558.961508.23 3 OPM %11.4613.83 -PBDT157.46188.99 -17 PBT96.10141.64 -32 NP28.5440.66 -30

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

