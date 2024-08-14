Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.36% to Rs 1558.96 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 29.81% to Rs 28.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 1558.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1508.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1558.961508.2311.4613.83157.46188.9996.10141.6428.5440.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp