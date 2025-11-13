Alankit standalone net profit rises 77.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.97% to Rs 14.47 crore

Net profit of Alankit rose 77.33% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.97% to Rs 14.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.4723.7110.1612.485.474.123.062.513.051.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News