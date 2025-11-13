Pfizer standalone net profit rises 19.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 642.34 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 19.37% to Rs 189.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 158.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 642.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 588.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.642.34588.5935.8032.15269.65230.22255.37215.23189.02158.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News