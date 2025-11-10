Alembic consolidated net profit rises 6.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 55.86 crore

Net profit of Alembic rose 6.17% to Rs 128.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 55.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.8652.9141.6037.0187.6084.5184.7881.83128.49121.02

