Rhetan TMT standalone net profit rises 26.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 4.76 crore

Net profit of Rhetan TMT rose 26.43% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.764.9523.1163.233.172.733.032.492.872.27

